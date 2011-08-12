Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
ADVANCE CREATE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.60 4.96 7.75
(+13.1 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating 1.13 460 mln 1.55
(+144.4 pct) (+24.9 pct) Recurring 897 mln 212 mln 1.30
(+321.8 pct) (+57.8 pct) Net
482 mln 221 mln 650 mln
(+118.1 pct) (+261.4 pct) EPS Y4,463.50 Y2,019.41 Y5,994.26 Diluted EPS Y4,414.97 Y2,010.41
NOTE - Advance Create Co Ltd runs agencies that sell casualty and nursing-care insurance policies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8798.TK1.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.