Aug 12 (Reuters) -
PARIS MIKI HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.24
15.09 31.61 60.63
(+1.0 pct) (+6.2 pct)
Operating 10 mln 481 mln 1.97
2.09 (-97.9 pct) (+417.3 pct)
Recurring 72 mln
507 mln 2.30 2.27 (-85.7
pct) (+173.7 pct) Net
loss 162 mln loss 161 mln prft 1.51 prft
1.16 EPS loss Y3.15 loss Y3.14 prft
Y29.34 prft Y22.49
NOTE - Paris Miki Holdings Inc is a large chain operator of
frames, lenses and other optical merchandise.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7455.TK1.