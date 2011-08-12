Aug 12 (Reuters) -

KATSURAGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.41 2.72 6.80 13.40 (-11.2 pct) (+14.4 pct) Operating loss 348 mln loss 452 mln loss 480 mln loss 350 mln Recurring loss 403 mln loss 715 mln loss 490 mln loss 350 mln Net loss 415 mln loss 726 mln loss 500 mln loss 370 mln EPS loss Y27.14 loss Y47.39 loss Y32.63 loss Y24.15

NOTE - Katsuragawa Electric Co Ltd is a maker of various plain paper printers.

