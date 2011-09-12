Sept 12 (Reuters) -
TECHFIRM INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.73 2.41
(+13.4 pct)
Operating 197 mln 105 mln
(+87.6 pct)
Recurring 205 mln 108 mln
(+90.0 pct) Net
76 mln 37 mln
(+103.0 pct) EPS
Y3,387.95 Y1,666.38 Diluted
EPS Y3,366.55
Annual div Y1,000.00 Y550.00 Y1,400.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y550.00 Y1,400.00
NOTE - Techfirm Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3625.TK1.