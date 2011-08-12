Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FISCO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
376 mln 506 mln
(-25.7 pct) (-5.7 pct) Operating prft 14 mln loss 54 mln Recurring prft 10 mln loss 47 mln Net
prft 62 mln loss 3 mln EPS
prft Y880.87 loss Y65.45 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Fisco Ltd is the full company name.
NOTE - Fisco Ltd is the full company name.
