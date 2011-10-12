Oct 12 (Reuters) -
WATTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Watts Co Ltd is a discount retailer. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
