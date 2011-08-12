Aug 12 (Reuters) -

ASAHI INTECC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 16.01 15.34 17.06

8.31 (+4.4 pct) (+20.6 pct)

(+6.6%) (+4.8%) Operating 3.25 2.93 3.30

1.56 (+10.9 pct) (+64.4 pct)

(+1.7%) (-13.7%) Recurring 3.16 2.79 3.30

1.56 (+13.6 pct) (+93.7 pct)

(+4.2%) (-9.0%) Net 2.16 1.50 2.17

1.13 (+44.3 pct) (+235.9 pct)

(+0.2%) (-13.7%) EPS Y136.36 Y94.49 Y136.59

Y71.10 Diluted EPS Y136.32 Y94.46

Annual div Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10

NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.

