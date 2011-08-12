Aug 12 (Reuters) -
WELLNET CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.83 30.30 6.52
3.12 (-80.8 pct) (+15.4 pct)
(+11.9%) (+9.6%)
Operating 775 mln 597 mln 1.17
540 mln
(+29.8 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+51.0%)
(+24.9%)
Recurring 849 mln 546 mln 1.12
530 mln
(+55.5 pct) (-13.3 pct) (+31.9%)
(+3.8%)
Net 365 mln 2.59 590 mln
300 mln
(-85.9 pct) (+738.9 pct) (+61.4%)
(+68.9%)
EPS Y3,642.42 Y23,030.08 Y5,879.48
Y2,989.57
Diluted EPS Y3,567.13 Y22,567.10
Shares 115,019
115,019 Annual div
Y1,600.00 Y2,200.00 Y2,000.00 -Q2
div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,600.00 Y2,200.00
Y2,000.00
NOTE - Wellnet Corp provides payment settlement service.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
