WELLNET CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.83 30.30 6.52

3.12 (-80.8 pct) (+15.4 pct)

(+11.9%) (+9.6%) Operating 775 mln 597 mln 1.17

540 mln

(+29.8 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+51.0%)

(+24.9%) Recurring 849 mln 546 mln 1.12

530 mln

(+55.5 pct) (-13.3 pct) (+31.9%)

(+3.8%) Net 365 mln 2.59 590 mln

300 mln

(-85.9 pct) (+738.9 pct) (+61.4%)

(+68.9%) EPS Y3,642.42 Y23,030.08 Y5,879.48

Y2,989.57 Diluted EPS Y3,567.13 Y22,567.10

Shares 115,019 115,019 Annual div Y1,600.00 Y2,200.00 Y2,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,600.00 Y2,200.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - Wellnet Corp provides payment settlement service.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

