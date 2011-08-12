Aug 12 (Reuters) -
STARTS PUBLISHING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.68
1.70 4.00
(-0.8 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+13.5%)
Operating 216 mln 88 mln 380 mln
(+145.5 pct) (+152.5 pct)
(+27.5%) Recurring 234 mln
105 mln 400 mln (+122.9
pct) (+84.1 pct) (+24.4%) Net
179 mln 64 mln 250 mln
(+179.7 pct) (+112.6 pct)
(+34.5%) EPS Y9,374.97
Y3,363.05 Y13,020.83 Shares
19,200 19,200
Annual div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
NOTE - Starts Publishing Corp is a publishing company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7849.TK1.