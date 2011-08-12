Aug 12 (Reuters) -

STARTS PUBLISHING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.68 1.70 4.00 (-0.8 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+13.5%) Operating 216 mln 88 mln 380 mln

(+145.5 pct) (+152.5 pct) (+27.5%) Recurring 234 mln 105 mln 400 mln (+122.9 pct) (+84.1 pct) (+24.4%) Net

179 mln 64 mln 250 mln

(+179.7 pct) (+112.6 pct) (+34.5%) EPS Y9,374.97 Y3,363.05 Y13,020.83 Shares 19,200 19,200 Annual div Y2,500.00

Y2,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00

NOTE - Starts Publishing Corp is a publishing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

