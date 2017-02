Aug 12 (Reuters) -

NIHON DENKEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.73 11.98 30.00 66.00 (+14.6 pct) (+29.9 pct) Operating 289 mln 238 mln 500 mln

1.20 (+21.7 pct)

Recurring 293 mln 198 mln 400 mln 1.10 (+47.5 pct) Net

324 mln 159 mln 450 mln 850 mln

(+103.3 pct)

EPS Y41.33 Y20.33

Y57.33 Y108.29

NOTE - Nihon Denkei Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in electronic measuring equipment.

