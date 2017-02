Aug 12 (Reuters) -

DAI-ICHI CUTTER KOGYO K.K.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.26 6.59 7.32

3.73 (+10.1 pct) (-0.6 pct)

(+0.8%) (-1.6%) Operating 204 mln 270 mln 278 mln

187 mln

(-24.5 pct) (-44.8 pct) (+36.2%)

(-12.7%) Recurring 225 mln 308 mln 283 mln

190 mln

(-26.8 pct) (-42.0 pct) (+25.3%)

(-6.3%) Net 123 mln 134 mln 152 mln

93 mln

(-8.8 pct) (-56.9 pct) (+23.5%)

(-13.4%) EPS Y42.78 Y46.93 Y52.85

Y32.34 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Dai-Ichi Cutter Kogyo K.K. cuts concrete structures like bridges.

