BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SOURCENEXT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
1.23 2.23 4.59 Operating
49 mln 63 mln 210 mln Recurring 42 mln 40 mln 162 mln Net 41 mln 39 mln 160 mln EPS Y263.84 Y248.88 Y1,012.08
NOTE - Sourcenext Corp develops and sells computer software and hardware.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4344.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations