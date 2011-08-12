Aug 12 (Reuters) -
KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.98
9.96 19.50 41.50
(-9.9 pct) (+14.3 pct)
Operating 576 mln 636 mln 900 mln
3.00 (-9.4 pct)
Recurring 500 mln
528 mln 800 mln 2.80 (-5.3
pct) Net
271 mln 106 mln 400 mln
1.40 (+155.7 pct)
EPS Y4.72
Y1.85 Y6.95 Y24.34
NOTE - Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd is a chemical manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4047.TK1.