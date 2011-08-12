Aug 12 (Reuters) -

HOB CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.75 3.82 3.84

2.26 (-1.8 pct) (+4.4 pct)

(+2.4%) (+0.6%) Operating 8 mln 76 mln 67 mln

112 mln

(-88.7 pct) (+680.0%)

(+157.2%) Recurring 21 mln 79 mln 67 mln

112 mln

(-73.5 pct) (+804.2 pct) (+220.0%)

(+135.7%) Net 3 mln 51 mln 39 mln

66 mln

(-92.6 pct) (+939.5%)

(+200.3%) EPS Y499.62 Y6,728.38 Y5,193.43

Y8,672.30 Annual div Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00 Y2,500.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00 Y2,500.00

NOTE - Hob Co Ltd grows and distributes strawberries..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1382.TK1.