Aug 12 (Reuters) -
HOB CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.75 3.82 3.84
2.26 (-1.8 pct) (+4.4 pct)
(+2.4%) (+0.6%)
Operating 8 mln 76 mln 67 mln
112 mln
(-88.7 pct) (+680.0%)
(+157.2%)
Recurring 21 mln 79 mln 67 mln
112 mln
(-73.5 pct) (+804.2 pct) (+220.0%)
(+135.7%)
Net 3 mln 51 mln 39 mln
66 mln
(-92.6 pct) (+939.5%)
(+200.3%)
EPS Y499.62 Y6,728.38 Y5,193.43
Y8,672.30
Annual div Y6,500.00 Y6,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y6,500.00
Y6,500.00 Y2,500.00
NOTE - Hob Co Ltd grows and distributes strawberries..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
