Oct 12 (Reuters) -

MEDISCIENCE PLANNING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.72 6.14 7.53

3.76 (+9.4 pct) (+2.3 pct)

(+12.0%) (+23.2%) Operating 659 mln 216 mln

(+204.3 pct) (-51.4 pct)

Recurring 648 mln 208 mln 572 mln 437 mln

(+210.7 pct) (-50.9 pct) (-11.7%)

(+133.6%) Net 369 mln 26 mln 328 mln

251 mln

(-87.9 pct) (-11.2%)

(+148.0%) EPS Y142.42 Y10.07 Y126.27

Y96.63 Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Mediscience Planning Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2182.TK1.