Aug 12 (Reuters) -

OK WAVE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.60 1.41 1.63

752 mln

(+14.0 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+1.7%)

(-7.6%) Operating 145 mln 75 mln 160 mln

39 mln

(+91.6 pct) (+47.3 pct) (+10.3%)

(-50.3%) Recurring 147 mln 77 mln 160 mln

39 mln

(+91.2 pct) (+8.3%)

(-50.1%) Net 112 mln 38 mln 96 mln

23 mln

(+191.8 pct) (-14.4%)

(-22.2%) EPS Y1,304.52 Y447.41 Y1,116.98

Y267.61 Diluted EPS Y1,296.03 Y444.00

Annual div Y250.00

nil Y250.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y250.00 nil Y250.00

NOTE - OK Wave is the full company name.

