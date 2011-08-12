Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SUNCITY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.68 8.20 Operating loss 393 mln loss 450 mln Recurring loss 716 mln loss 773 mln Net loss 137 mln loss 464 mln
NOTE - Suncity Co Ltd is a condominium developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8910.TK1.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.