Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SNT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.19
4.13 9.90 19.90
(+25.6 pct) (+85.7 pct)
Operating 295 mln 242 mln 650 mln
1.45 (+22.0 pct)
Recurring 457 mln
353 mln 950 mln 1.90 (+29.4
pct) Net
339 mln 232 mln 600 mln
1.15 (+46.4 pct)
EPS Y13.01
Y8.88 Y22.97 Y44.02
NOTE - SNT Corp is a precision forged parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6319.TK1.