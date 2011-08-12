Aug 12 (Reuters) -
DAIWA HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.45
1.93 5.00
(+26.9 pct) (-21.0 pct) (+30.1%)
Operating loss 187 mln loss 153 mln loss 290 mln
Recurring loss 150 mln loss 110 mln
loss 220 mln Net loss 177 mln
loss 153 mln loss 250 mln EPS
loss Y13.11 loss Y11.35 loss Y18.44
Shares 14 mln 14 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Daiwa Heavy Industry Co Ltd is an independent cast
manufacturer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5610.TK1.