Aug 12 (Reuters) -

DAIWA HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.45 1.93 5.00 (+26.9 pct) (-21.0 pct) (+30.1%) Operating loss 187 mln loss 153 mln loss 290 mln

Recurring loss 150 mln loss 110 mln loss 220 mln Net loss 177 mln loss 153 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss Y13.11 loss Y11.35 loss Y18.44 Shares 14 mln 14 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Daiwa Heavy Industry Co Ltd is an independent cast manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

