Aug 12 (Reuters) -

INFOTERIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 255 mln 227 mln 590 mln 1.30 (+12.4 pct) Operating loss 14 mln loss 12 mln prft 5 mln prft 70 mln Recurring loss 10 mln loss 10 mln prft 5 mln prft 70 mln Net loss 11 mln loss 11 mln prft 3 mln prft 65 mln EPS loss Y1.03 loss Y1.03 prft Y0.27

prft Y5.89

NOTE - Infoteria Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

