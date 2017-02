Aug 12 (Reuters) -

C&I HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 652 mln 1.76 1.35 (-62.9 pct) (-24.7 pct) (-52.2%) Operating loss 194 mln prft 93 mln loss 430 mln

Recurring loss 294 mln loss 232 mln loss 570 mln Net loss 247 mln loss 210 mln loss 680 mln EPS loss Y0.78 loss Y0.67 loss Y2.14 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - C&I Holdings Co Ltd is a management consulting firm specialising in operation of franchise chains and development of franchisees.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9609.TK1.