Aug 12 (Reuters) -
UP GARAGE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.35
1.27 2.67 5.59
(+6.3 pct) (+4.0 pct)
Operating 37 mln 25 mln 54 mln
111 mln
(+46.6 pct) (+160.2 pct)
Recurring 39 mln 25 mln
54 mln 107 mln
(+52.7 pct) (+225.3 pct)
Net prft 19 mln loss 7 mln
prft 27 mln prft 57 mln
EPS prft Y1,606.17 loss Y534.27 prft Y2,261.31
prft Y4,773.87
Diluted EPS Y1,601.96
NOTE - UP Garage Co Ltd sells used-parts for cars and
motorbikes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
