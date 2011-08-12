Aug 12 (Reuters) -

UP GARAGE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.35 1.27 2.67 5.59 (+6.3 pct) (+4.0 pct) Operating 37 mln 25 mln 54 mln

111 mln

(+46.6 pct) (+160.2 pct)

Recurring 39 mln 25 mln

54 mln 107 mln

(+52.7 pct) (+225.3 pct)

Net prft 19 mln loss 7 mln prft 27 mln prft 57 mln EPS prft Y1,606.17 loss Y534.27 prft Y2,261.31 prft Y4,773.87 Diluted EPS Y1,601.96

NOTE - UP Garage Co Ltd sells used-parts for cars and motorbikes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

