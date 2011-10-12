Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
ECO'S CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 54.83 54.02 109.00 (+1.5 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+2.0%) Operating 697 mln 352 mln 1.02
(+98.0 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+101.5%) Recurring 664 mln 257 mln 970 mln (+158.3 pct) (-31.0 pct) (+194.4%) Net
157 mln 15 mln 240 mln
(+946.0 pct) (-87.6 pct)
EPS Y16.14 Y1.54 Y24.62 Diluted EPS
Y16.13 Annual div Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Eco's Co Ltd is a supermarket chain store operator.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.