Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TOKYO SEIMITSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30.70 25.50 Operating 4.70 2.80 Recurring 4.60 2.60 Net 4.40 2.40 NOTE - Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd is a producer semiconductor-manufacturing systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7729.TK1.