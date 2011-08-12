BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TOKYO SEIMITSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30.70 25.50 Operating 4.70 2.80 Recurring 4.60 2.60 Net 4.40 2.40 NOTE - Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd is a producer semiconductor-manufacturing systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7729.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations