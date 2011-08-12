Aug 12 (Reuters) -
DREAM INCUBATOR INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div nil
-Q1 div nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div nil
NOTE - Dream Incubator Inc finances small startups and
provides management consulting services to large firms. If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
