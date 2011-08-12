Aug 12 (Reuters) -

S. SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 696 mln 569 mln 1.40 2.95 (+22.3 pct) (+7.8 pct) Operating loss 93 mln loss 144 mln loss 90 mln loss 150 mln Recurring loss 58 mln loss 217 mln loss 85 mln loss 145 mln Net loss 62 mln loss 282 mln loss 90 mln loss 160 mln EPS loss Y0.06 loss Y0.28 loss Y0.08

loss Y0.15

NOTE - S. Science Co Ltd is a specialised nickel processor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5721.TK1.