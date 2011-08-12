Aug 12 (Reuters) -
S. SCIENCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 696 mln
569 mln 1.40 2.95
(+22.3 pct) (+7.8 pct)
Operating loss 93 mln loss 144 mln loss 90 mln
loss 150 mln
Recurring loss 58 mln loss 217 mln loss 85 mln
loss 145 mln
Net loss 62 mln loss 282 mln loss 90 mln
loss 160 mln
EPS loss Y0.06 loss Y0.28 loss Y0.08
loss Y0.15
NOTE - S. Science Co Ltd is a specialised nickel processor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
