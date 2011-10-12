Oct 12 (Reuters) -

NIITAKA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.82 2.85 6.10 12.50 (-1.1 pct) Operating 47 mln 94 mln 180 mln

430 mln

(-49.7 pct)

Recurring 44 mln 90 mln

180 mln 430 mln

(-50.9 pct)

Net 19 mln 49 mln

100 mln 250 mln

(-60.0 pct)

EPS Y3.32 Y8.30

Y16.94 Y42.34

NOTE - Niitaka Co Ltd is an industrial-use detergent maker.

