BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
UL SYSTEMS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 564 mln 274 mln 1.10 2.20 (+106.0 pct) Operating prft 85 mln loss 49 mln prft 100 mln prft 200 mln Recurring prft 85 mln loss 47 mln prft 100 mln prft 200 mln Net prft 40 mln loss 27 mln prft 45 mln prft 110 mln EPS prft Y706.62 loss Y478.52 prft Y779.72 prft Y1,905.98 Diluted EPS Y695.11
NOTE - UL Systems Inc provides comprehensive consulting services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3798.TK1.
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations