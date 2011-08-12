Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.17 554 mln

(+111.2 pct) Operating 302 mln 61 mln

(+392.4 pct) Recurring 297 mln 70 mln

(+321.5 pct) Net

277 mln 29 mln

(+846.4 pct) EPS

Y282.40 Y33.22 Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00

NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

