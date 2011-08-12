Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 29.69
29.50 59.00 115.00
(+0.7 pct) (+0.4 pct)
Operating 2.30 1.90 3.10
4.60 (+21.1 pct) (+12.4 pct)
Recurring 2.39
1.96 3.00 4.50
(+21.8 pct) (+8.5 pct) Net
1.49 1.05 1.90
2.90 (+41.7 pct) (+4.9 pct)
EPS Y14.89
Y10.51 Y18.93 Y28.89
NOTE - Takasago International Corp is a top-ranked maker of
fragrance, flavour and aromatic chemicals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
