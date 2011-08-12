Aug 12 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CARE SERVICE GROUP CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.22 4.96 10.60 21.98 (+5.3 pct) (-4.0 pct) Operating 90 mln 131 mln 115 mln

470 mln

(-31.5 pct) (-26.6 pct)

Recurring 64 mln 92 mln

89 mln 402 mln

(-30.8 pct) (-33.9 pct)

Net prft 50 mln loss 95 mln prft 38 mln prft 300 mln EPS prft Y6.14 loss Y11.60 prft Y4.71 prft Y36.32

NOTE - Japan Care Service Group Corp provides nursing care services for the elderly.

