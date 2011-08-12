Aug 12 (Reuters) -

INSPIRE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 35 mln 62 mln 72 mln 517 mln

(-43.4 pct) (-69.8 pct)

Operating loss 65 mln loss 72 mln loss 66 mln loss 192 mln Recurring loss 70 mln loss 73 mln loss 195 mln loss 198 mln Net loss 70 mln loss 76 mln loss 199 mln loss 199 mln EPS loss Y452.29 loss Y495.38 loss Y1,281.83 loss Y1,284.89

NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2724.TK1.