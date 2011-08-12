Aug 12 (Reuters) -

SHODENSYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 239 mln 108 mln 600 mln 1.37 (+121.3 pct) (-46.0 pct) Operating loss 28 mln loss 81 mln loss 30 mln

nil Recurring loss 32 mln loss 84 mln loss 30 mln

nil Net loss 32 mln loss 84 mln loss 30 mln

nil EPS loss Y4,492.77 loss Y11,463.35 loss Y4,093.89

nil

NOTE - Shodensya Co Ltd provides services related to energy efficiency.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

