Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SHODENSYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 239 mln
108 mln 600 mln 1.37
(+121.3 pct) (-46.0 pct)
Operating loss 28 mln loss 81 mln loss 30 mln
nil
Recurring loss 32 mln loss 84 mln loss 30 mln
nil
Net loss 32 mln loss 84 mln loss 30 mln
nil
EPS loss Y4,492.77 loss Y11,463.35 loss Y4,093.89
nil
NOTE - Shodensya Co Ltd provides services related to energy
efficiency.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1711.TK1.