Aug 12 (Reuters) -
KURODA PRECISION INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.23
2.50 6.60 13.50
(+29.2 pct) (+103.7 pct)
Operating 285 mln 30 mln 450 mln
960 mln
(+828.9 pct)
Recurring 341 mln 84 mln
510 mln 1.10 (+304.8 pct)
Net 252
mln 89 mln 480 mln 1.03
(+181.6 pct)
EPS Y9.01 Y3.19
Y17.08 Y36.65
NOTE - Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd is a leading maker
of air compressors and gauges.
