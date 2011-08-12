Aug 12 (Reuters) -

KURODA PRECISION INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.23 2.50 6.60 13.50 (+29.2 pct) (+103.7 pct) Operating 285 mln 30 mln 450 mln

960 mln

(+828.9 pct)

Recurring 341 mln 84 mln

510 mln 1.10 (+304.8 pct)

Net 252 mln 89 mln 480 mln 1.03

(+181.6 pct)

EPS Y9.01 Y3.19 Y17.08 Y36.65

NOTE - Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd is a leading maker of air compressors and gauges.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7726.TK1.