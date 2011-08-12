Aug 12 (Reuters) -

WORLD - LOGI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.72 6.40

(-26.3 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating loss 577 mln loss 634 mln Recurring loss 674 mln loss 741 mln Net

loss 824 mln loss 1.69 EPS

loss Y12,675.94 loss Y27,645.92 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - World - Logi Co Ltd provides logistics consulting services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

