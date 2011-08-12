Aug 12 (Reuters) -
WORLD - LOGI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.72 6.40
(-26.3 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Operating loss 577 mln loss 634 mln
Recurring loss 674 mln loss 741 mln Net
loss 824 mln loss 1.69 EPS
loss Y12,675.94 loss Y27,645.92 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - World - Logi Co Ltd provides logistics consulting
services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9378.TK1.