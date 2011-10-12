Oct 12 (Reuters) -
WATTS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 38.19 34.63 40.50
19.90 (+10.3 pct) (+4.7 pct)
(+6.1%) (+8.1%)
Operating 1.82 1.33 2.10
940 mln
(+37.1 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+15.5%)
(+21.2%)
Recurring 1.99 1.54 2.05
910 mln
(+28.7 pct) (+69.2 pct) (+3.2%)
(-4.3%)
Net 1.02 726 mln 1.05
470 mln
(+40.1 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+3.1%)
(-0.4%)
EPS Y163.68 Y117.25 Y168.75
Y75.54
Diluted EPS Y161.65 Y114.81
Annual div Y25.00
Y20.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y25.00 Y20.00 Y25.00
NOTE - Watts Co Ltd is a discount retailer.
