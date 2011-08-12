Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FURUYA METAL CO.,LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 35.17 24.67 38.45
17.68 (+42.6 pct) (+13.5 pct)
(+9.3%) (-7.3%)
Operating 4.45 4.63 4.95
2.18 (-3.9 pct)
(+11.3%) (-21.7%)
Recurring 4.18 4.58 4.75
2.09 (-8.7 pct)
(+13.5%) (-22.2%)
Net 3.62 3.43 2.82
1.24 (+5.5 pct)
(-22.0%) (-51.1%)
EPS Y570.89 Y587.29 Y389.90
Y171.58
Diluted EPS Y568.27 Y584.11
Shares 7 mln
6 mln Annual div
Y40.00 Y20.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00 Y20.00 Y40.00
NOTE - Furuya Metal Co.,Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
