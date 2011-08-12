Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FURUYA METAL CO.,LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 35.17 24.67 38.45

17.68 (+42.6 pct) (+13.5 pct)

(+9.3%) (-7.3%) Operating 4.45 4.63 4.95

2.18 (-3.9 pct)

(+11.3%) (-21.7%) Recurring 4.18 4.58 4.75

2.09 (-8.7 pct)

(+13.5%) (-22.2%) Net 3.62 3.43 2.82

1.24 (+5.5 pct)

(-22.0%) (-51.1%) EPS Y570.89 Y587.29 Y389.90

Y171.58 Diluted EPS Y568.27 Y584.11

Shares 7 mln 6 mln Annual div Y40.00 Y20.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00 Y20.00 Y40.00

NOTE - Furuya Metal Co.,Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7826.TK1.