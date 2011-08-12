Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FERROTEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.81 10.70 35.00 70.00 (+75.8 pct) (+64.2 pct) Operating 2.38 986 mln 4.00

7.50 (+141.5 pct)

Recurring 2.36 914 mln 3.70 7.20 (+158.2 pct) Net

1.55 657 mln 2.40 5.00 (+135.3 pct)

EPS Y60.25 Y26.52 Y82.64 Y172.16 Diluted EPS Y58.05

NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6890.TK1.