Aug 12 (Reuters) -

PRECISION SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.60 4.46

(-41.7 pct) (+43.9 pct) Operating loss 422 mln prft 400 mln

(+117.5 pct) Recurring loss 232 mln prft 410 mln

(+294.3 pct) Net

loss 243 mln prft 414 mln

(+644.4 pct) EPS loss Y2,671.85 prft Y9,553.27 EPS

Y9,536.13 Annual div

nil Y3,000.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil Y3,000.00 nil

NOTE - Precision System Science Co Ltd is a biotechnology venture engaged in the development of automatic DNA extraction equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

