Aug 12 (Reuters) -

A-ONE SEIMITSU INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.81 1.52 2.15

1.06 (+19.1 pct) (+2.3 pct)

(+18.9%) (+19.9%) Operating 492 mln 322 mln 710 mln

365 mln

(+52.9 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+44.1%)

(+52.5%) Recurring 515 mln 342 mln 725 mln

373 mln

(+50.6 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+40.8%)

(+47.4%) Net 301 mln 196 mln 403 mln

211 mln

(+53.3 pct) (+33.7%)

(+42.6%) EPS Y20,128.69 Y13,126.30 Y26,912.60

Y14,105.80 Shares 15,000 15,000

Annual div Y6,500.00 Y6,000.00 Y8,100.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y6,000.00 Y8,100.00

NOTE - A-One Seimitsu Inc. produces parts used in machine tools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6156.TK1.