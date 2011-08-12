Aug 12 (Reuters) -
A-ONE SEIMITSU INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.81 1.52 2.15
1.06 (+19.1 pct) (+2.3 pct)
(+18.9%) (+19.9%)
Operating 492 mln 322 mln 710 mln
365 mln
(+52.9 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+44.1%)
(+52.5%)
Recurring 515 mln 342 mln 725 mln
373 mln
(+50.6 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+40.8%)
(+47.4%)
Net 301 mln 196 mln 403 mln
211 mln
(+53.3 pct) (+33.7%)
(+42.6%)
EPS Y20,128.69 Y13,126.30 Y26,912.60
Y14,105.80
Shares 15,000 15,000
Annual div Y6,500.00 Y6,000.00
Y8,100.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y6,500.00 Y6,000.00 Y8,100.00
NOTE - A-One Seimitsu Inc. produces parts used in machine
tools.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
