Sept 12 (Reuters) -
SANNO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 4.59 4.77 4.18
2.00 (-3.8 pct) (+8.4 pct)
(-8.9%) (-10.4%)
Operating loss 554 mln loss 954 mln
Recurring loss 390 mln loss 741 mln
prft 60 mln loss 20 mln
Net loss 2.41 loss 389 mln prft 50 mln
loss 25 mln
EPS loss Y4,999.12 loss Y782.75 prft Y10.38
loss Y5.18
Annual div nil Y50.00
-Q2 div nil Y50.00
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Sanno Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
