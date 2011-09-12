Sept 12 (Reuters) -

SANNO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.59 4.77 4.18

2.00 (-3.8 pct) (+8.4 pct)

(-8.9%) (-10.4%) Operating loss 554 mln loss 954 mln

Recurring loss 390 mln loss 741 mln prft 60 mln loss 20 mln Net loss 2.41 loss 389 mln prft 50 mln loss 25 mln EPS loss Y4,999.12 loss Y782.75 prft Y10.38

loss Y5.18 Annual div nil Y50.00

-Q2 div nil Y50.00

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Sanno Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

