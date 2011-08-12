Aug 12 (Reuters) -

KAN-NANMARU CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.79 5.86 6.06

3.14 (-1.1 pct) (-5.6 pct)

(+4.6%) (+2.5%) Operating 115 mln 260 mln 360 mln

205 mln

(-55.6 pct) (-22.9 pct) (+208.4%)

(+48.8%) Recurring 144 mln 277 mln 378 mln

214 mln

(-47.8 pct) (-24.5 pct) (+161.8%)

(+44.5%) Net 31 mln 148 mln 200 mln

113 mln

(-78.5 pct) (-39.4 pct) (+531.7%)

(+115.7%) EPS Y7.37 Y34.35 Y46.55

Y26.36 Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00

Y16.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00

NOTE - Kan-Nanmaru Corp operates a Japanese restaurant franchise.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7585.TK1.