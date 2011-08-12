Aug 12 (Reuters) -
KAN-NANMARU CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.79 5.86 6.06
3.14 (-1.1 pct) (-5.6 pct)
(+4.6%) (+2.5%)
Operating 115 mln 260 mln 360 mln
205 mln
(-55.6 pct) (-22.9 pct) (+208.4%)
(+48.8%)
Recurring 144 mln 277 mln 378 mln
214 mln
(-47.8 pct) (-24.5 pct) (+161.8%)
(+44.5%)
Net 31 mln 148 mln 200 mln
113 mln
(-78.5 pct) (-39.4 pct) (+531.7%)
(+115.7%)
EPS Y7.37 Y34.35 Y46.55
Y26.36
Shares 4 mln 4 mln
Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00
Y16.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00
NOTE - Kan-Nanmaru Corp operates a Japanese restaurant
franchise.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7585.TK1.