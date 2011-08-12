Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FERROTEC CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 35.00 33.60 Operating 4.00 3.68 Recurring 3.70 3.50 Net 2.40 2.40 NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6890.TK1.