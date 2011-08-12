Aug 12 (Reuters) -

HIKAKU.COM CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 829 mln 1.01 841 mln

342 mln

(-17.9 pct) (+39.3 pct) (+1.4%)

(-22.3%) Operating 134 mln 217 mln 52 mln

2 mln

(-38.2 pct) (-61.3%)

(-94.4%) Recurring 135 mln 218 mln 52 mln

nil

(-38.1 pct) (-61.1%)

(-94.3%) Net loss 23 mln prft 91 mln prft 2 mln loss 17 mln EPS loss Y738.90 prft Y2,819.57 prft Y87.28 loss Y550.85 EPS Y2,818.79

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Hikaku.com Corp operates a Web site comparing various services offered by companies, from credit cards to airline tickets.

