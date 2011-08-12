Aug 12 (Reuters) -

REMIX POINT CO,LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 126 mln 144 mln 219 mln 429 mln

(-12.0 pct) (-36.3 pct)

Operating prft 8 mln loss 55 mln loss 3 mln prft 20 mln Recurring prft 16 mln loss 101 mln loss 23 mln

nil Net prft 15 mln loss 121 mln loss 23 mln

loss 2 mln EPS prft Y319.82 loss Y7,450.47 loss Y493.81 loss Y44.66 Diluted EPS Y313.99

NOTE - Remix Point Co,Ltd is the full company name.

