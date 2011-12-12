BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
Dec 12 (Reuters) -
TOKYO TATEMONO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 166.00 190.00 Operating loss 2.00 prft 25.00 Recurring loss 12.00 prft 15.00 Net loss 72.00 prft 6.00 NOTE - Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd is a real estate developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8804.TK1.
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.