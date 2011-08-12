Aug 12 (Reuters) -

UBIQUITOUS CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 153 mln 198 mln 477 mln 1.12 (-22.7 pct) (-0.3 pct) Operating loss 25 mln prft 30 mln prft 20 mln prft 170 mln

(-31.5 pct)

Recurring loss 25 mln prft 31 mln prft 20 mln prft 170 mln

(-32.8 pct)

Net loss 12 mln prft 16 mln prft 16 mln prft 110 mln

(-39.6 pct)

EPS loss Y149.59 prft Y199.57 prft Y193.80 prft Y1,285.02 EPS Y189.17

NOTE - Ubiquitous Corporation is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

