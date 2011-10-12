Oct 12 (Reuters) -
SANKYO-TATEYAMA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.43
59.19 131.00 260.00
(+7.2 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Operating 2.12 1.04 3.60
6.00 (+104.8 pct) (+133.4 pct)
Recurring 1.83
646 mln 2.80 4.00 (+182.5
pct) (+596.3 pct) Net
1.28 67 mln 1.70
3.00 (+118.6 pct)
EPS Y4.09
Y0.22 Y5.43 Y9.57
NOTE - Sankyo-Tateyama Holdings Inc was formed December
2003 by taking over shares from aluminium materials makers,
Sankyo Aluminium and Tateyama Aluminium.
