Oct 12 (Reuters) -

SANKYO-TATEYAMA HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.43 59.19 131.00 260.00 (+7.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 2.12 1.04 3.60

6.00 (+104.8 pct) (+133.4 pct)

Recurring 1.83 646 mln 2.80 4.00 (+182.5 pct) (+596.3 pct) Net

1.28 67 mln 1.70 3.00 (+118.6 pct)

EPS Y4.09 Y0.22 Y5.43 Y9.57

NOTE - Sankyo-Tateyama Holdings Inc was formed December 2003 by taking over shares from aluminium materials makers, Sankyo Aluminium and Tateyama Aluminium.

