Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FORVAL TELECOM INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.29 3.41 6.30 14.00 (-3.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 51 mln 100 mln 110 mln

430 mln

(-48.3 pct) (+64.8 pct)

Recurring 46 mln 93 mln

105 mln 430 mln

(-50.4 pct) (+62.0 pct)

Net 12 mln 33 mln

40 mln 250 mln

(-62.9 pct) (+29.8 pct)

EPS Y74.04 Y199.61

Y239.62 Y1,500.00

NOTE - Forval Telecom Inc offers information technology and systems integration services for small businesses.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9445.TK1.