BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FORVAL TELECOM INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.29 3.41 6.30 14.00 (-3.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 51 mln 100 mln 110 mln
430 mln
(-48.3 pct) (+64.8 pct)
Recurring 46 mln 93 mln
105 mln 430 mln
(-50.4 pct) (+62.0 pct)
Net 12 mln 33 mln
40 mln 250 mln
(-62.9 pct) (+29.8 pct)
EPS Y74.04 Y199.61
Y239.62 Y1,500.00
NOTE - Forval Telecom Inc offers information technology and systems integration services for small businesses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9445.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations