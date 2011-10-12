Oct 12 (Reuters) -

BROCCOLI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.45 5.23 4.96 (-34.0 pct) (-52.7%) Operating 287 mln 137 mln 342 mln

(+108.6 pct) (+25.7%) Recurring 279 mln 135 mln 334 mln (+106.2 pct) (+27.5%) Net

160 mln 104 mln 201 mln

(+53.5 pct)

EPS Y4.89 Y3.19 Y6.14 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2706.TK1.