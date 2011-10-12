Oct 12 (Reuters) -
BROCCOLI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.45
5.23 4.96
(-34.0 pct) (-52.7%)
Operating 287 mln 137 mln 342 mln
(+108.6 pct)
(+25.7%) Recurring 279 mln
135 mln 334 mln (+106.2
pct) (+27.5%) Net
160 mln 104 mln 201 mln
(+53.5 pct)
EPS Y4.89
Y3.19 Y6.14 Shares 33
mln 33 mln Annual div
nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and
other goods featuring animation characters.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2706.TK1.